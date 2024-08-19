Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NKAYI traditional leader Chief Mbuso Dakamela has appealed to the government to assist in dam desiltation within his area to alleviate water shortages.

In an interview with Southern Eye yesterday, Chief Dakamela said government should also assist in the rehabilitation and construction of new dams in Nkayi.

"We appeal to government to help in reconstruction and desiltation of dams. We need water for our livestock. We are losing livestock to drought and it is affecting our lives," he said.

"Under my district, I have quite a number of dams that have been destroyed by siltation and bursts. Some of the dams are Nkayigwa and Mawindi, which are currently without water," he said.

He appealed to the rural district council to channel devolution funds towards rehabilitation of dams and other water sources.

"The issue of silted dams has affected us for more than five years and the rural district council has been unable to alleviate the problem," Chief Dakamela added.

"There is need to rehabilitate the existing dams as we draw towards the rainy season."


Source - southern eye
