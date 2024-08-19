Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

News / National

In June, Bulawayo experienced a decrease in diarrhoea cases, with 318 reported compared to 366 in May. The number of dysentery cases rose to eight from four, while dog bite incidents fell to 34 from 47. There were no reported cases of measles, cholera, COVID-19, or mumps during this period.Concerns were raised by Bulawayo City Council (BCC) councillors about the quality of water following supply restorations, with some residents observing dirty water coming from taps. The minutes from the council's meeting indicated that this water should not be used for domestic purposes immediately after restoration.In response to these concerns, the health services department confirmed that the council water is generally clean and safe for consumption. They advised residents to boil the water as an extra precaution and to report any discolored or smelly water to the council for further investigation.The BCC assured that investigations would be conducted if any issues with water quality arise. They encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to ensure that water remains safe for all.