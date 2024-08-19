Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Ward 1 councillor for Seke, Blessing Munemo, has been granted US$1,000 bail after his arrest on four counts of defrauding two companies of a total of US$4 million. Munemo, who appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, was not found directly involved in the fraud, as he was only responsible for transmitting a sealed envelope from his superior.Munemo will return to court on August 27 for routine remand pending further investigations. The complainant in the case is Andrew Baker, who alleges that Munemo and his accomplices deceived him into purchasing land in Marlborough, Harare, valued at US$2,000,000, and a stand in Kuwadzana, with payments totaling US$1,700,000.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje reported that the fraud involved misrepresentations of land ownership and the use of fake documents to convince Baker that the transactions were legitimate. Baker paid the full amount for both properties based on these fraudulent assurances.The fraud came to light when Baker attempted to develop the Kuwadzana stand in 2024 and was informed by a local school headmistress that the land belonged to the school. This led to Baker reporting the incident to the police and Munemo's subsequent arrest.