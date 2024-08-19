Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Binga legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda has been remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, facing charges of inciting public violence. Sibanda, represented by Alec Muchadehama, will return to court on Friday for a bail ruling after the parties agreed to submit written arguments.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleges that between August 1 and 16, Sibanda used CCC WhatsApp groups and his X (formerly Twitter) account to encourage violent actions, including road barricades and burning of shops and tyres. The State claims that Sibanda posted statements urging the creation of a platform for public protests if the Southern African Development Community (SADC) did not address certain issues.The court was informed that screenshots of Sibanda's incitement were captured by witnesses and submitted to the police. These actions reportedly led to road blockages and tyre burning on High Glen Road near Mukonono River bridge in Marimba on August 16, disrupting traffic and the movement of people.Sibanda was apprehended by CID Beitbridge detectives on August 17 at Beitbridge Border Post. His alleged actions are said to have significantly disrupted public order and traffic flow.