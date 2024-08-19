8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eight people were killed instantly in a head-on collision between a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck on Sunday night at the 135km peg along the Chivhu-Nyazura Road at Save Bridge. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, stating that the crash involved a Nissan Vanette with 11 passengers and a Shacman truck traveling in opposite directions.The preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the Nissan Vanette hit a grid on the bridge, causing its ball joint to dislodge. This led the vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane, resulting in the collision. The driver of the Shacman truck fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle and some documents.Among the deceased were Priviledge Muzanenhamo (41), Elizabeth Tomu (30), Anotida Zenda (1), George Kamhunga (34), Aleck Zenda (31), Wadzanayi Kamhunga (30), and Angela Kamhunga (25). Their bodies were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for post-mortem, while the four injured individuals were also admitted to the same hospital.Nyathi emphasized the importance of vehicle maintenance and the dangers posed by overloaded and improperly maintained vehicles, commonly known as "pirate taxis" or "mishikashika," which frequently flout traffic laws and contribute to road accidents.