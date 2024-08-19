United States offers help to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States has expressed a strong interest in enhancing the investment climate in Zimbabwe to boost economic opportunities.In a recent statement, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont reaffirmed her country's ongoing support for Zimbabwe's development, highlighting that the US has contributed US$5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance since Zimbabwe's independence, with over US$1 billion provided in the last three years alone.In 2024 alone, the US has allocated US$62 million to combat drought effects in Zimbabwe, focusing on alleviating short-term food insecurity and implementing long-term agricultural improvements. US support has also facilitated demining programs, making over 3,000 acres of land safe for cultivation, which is crucial for enhancing agricultural productivity.Ambassador Tremont emphasized that economic prosperity in Zimbabwe relies on robust democratic institutions, public health, and regional security. She expressed a desire to deepen US-Zimbabwe relations to improve the investment climate, foster stronger business connections, and attract investors by showcasing Zimbabwe's educated workforce and growth potential.The US State Department's 2024 Zimbabwe Investment Climate report identified policy inconsistencies, corruption, and administrative inefficiencies as significant barriers to business facilitation. Despite the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency issuing numerous licenses, investment levels remain lower compared to some regional peers due to these persistent issues.