Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The United States has expressed a strong interest in enhancing the investment climate in Zimbabwe to boost economic opportunities. 

In a recent statement, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont reaffirmed her country's ongoing support for Zimbabwe's development, highlighting that the US has contributed US$5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance since Zimbabwe's independence, with over US$1 billion provided in the last three years alone.
In 2024 alone, the US has allocated US$62 million to combat drought effects in Zimbabwe, focusing on alleviating short-term food insecurity and implementing long-term agricultural improvements. US support has also facilitated demining programs, making over 3,000 acres of land safe for cultivation, which is crucial for enhancing agricultural productivity.

Ambassador Tremont emphasized that economic prosperity in Zimbabwe relies on robust democratic institutions, public health, and regional security. She expressed a desire to deepen US-Zimbabwe relations to improve the investment climate, foster stronger business connections, and attract investors by showcasing Zimbabwe's educated workforce and growth potential.

The US State Department's 2024 Zimbabwe Investment Climate report identified policy inconsistencies, corruption, and administrative inefficiencies as significant barriers to business facilitation. Despite the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency issuing numerous licenses, investment levels remain lower compared to some regional peers due to these persistent issues.

Source - newsday
More on: #Tremont, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Binga women arrested

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa is presiding over a mobster regime!

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Is your Zimbabwe property safe from property hijackers

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

A guide to playing popular non-GamStop Casino Games

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Pastor Mboro denied bail

20 hrs ago | 1156 Views

10 Advantages of the Mostbet Mobile App in Kazakhstan

22 hrs ago | 113 Views

We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3055 Views

PHOTO: ZUPCO overturns at Dande bridge

22 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

23 hrs ago | 902 Views

Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

23 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chamisa ally in court

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Billboard nuisance duo dumped by new lawyer

23 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mom kills baby son for wailing non-stop

19 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 549 Views

Hichilema to hike Zambian electricity prices by 156%?

19 Aug 2024 at 10:52hrs | 6286 Views

CCC members conspiring to have Chamisa arrested?

19 Aug 2024 at 10:47hrs | 1991 Views

MTN reports a monster loss

19 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe Mayors to undergo Zanu-PF ideology training

19 Aug 2024 at 07:27hrs | 1091 Views

SADC Summit lets rogue members off the hook

19 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 1165 Views

Man loses US$3,000 in botched car sale

19 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 836 Views

Mutsvangwa cuts a lone figure at Sadc summit

19 Aug 2024 at 07:22hrs | 4437 Views

Mnangagwa glows in Geo Pomona project

19 Aug 2024 at 07:20hrs | 772 Views

Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

19 Aug 2024 at 07:19hrs | 418 Views