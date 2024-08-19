Chirundu border post modernises

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chirundu Border Post is undergoing significant modernization with the recent installation of information screens.Angeline Mashiri, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority regional manager for Chirundu, Kariba, and Nyamapanda, announced these upgrades during a visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce.The new screens are expected to improve travelers' experiences by providing clear and timely information, managing wait times, and reducing congestion. They will also facilitate better communication between border officials and travelers.In addition to the information screens, plans are underway to install CCTV cameras and automated boom gates and spikes. A ramp for private vehicles is currently under construction, and a border lighting project is set to begin. The lighting project aims to enhance security and surveillance, deter illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking, and improve visibility and safety for border crossers.Chirundu Border Post is a crucial crossing point between Zimbabwe and Zambia, playing a significant role in regional trade and tourism. The ongoing upgrades are designed to enhance the efficiency and security of the border, benefiting both travelers and traders.