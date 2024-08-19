Binga women arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in the Midlands province have arrested Rosemary Siangumbula (47) and Queen Sijima (39) from Siachengwa village, Gokwe North, for possessing large quantities of dagga.The arrests occurred on August 15 after a tip-off led officers to their homestead. During the operation, Siangumbula's hut was found to contain four 20-litre buckets and a small plastic bag filled with prepared dagga, while Sijima's hut had a sack of loose dried dagga.Both women have appeared in court, and the street value of the seized dagga is still being determined.Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the provincial police spokesperson, emphasized the legal consequences of dealing with or possessing dangerous drugs without a license and urged the public to refrain from such activities.