Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

Zanu-PF has praised Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's "endorsement" of the recent elections at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. Hichilema, the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, described the elections in the region, including Zimbabwe's, as relatively peaceful and resulting in commendable leadership.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa used Hichilema's comments to counter opposition claims. He dismissed the CCC's attempt to align itself with Zambia on issues of democracy, free speech, and elections as false and pretentious. Mutsvangwa emphasized Zanu-PF's historic relationship with Zambia, tracing back to the liberation struggle, and rejected the CCC's claims of shared interests with Zambia.This praise comes after Zanu-PF leaders had previously criticized Hichilema for his critical report on last year's elections, accusing him of interfering in Zimbabwe's affairs and siding with imperialists, which led to diplomatic tensions. Mutsvangwa reaffirmed the strong bonds between Zanu-PF and Zambia, appreciating Zambia's role in supporting the liberation movement and emphasizing the deep historical connection between the two parties.