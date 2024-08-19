CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that its councillors will not participate in a mandatory ideological training program organized by the ruling Zanu-PF party.The program, held by the Chitepo School of Ideology, was extended to all mayors and council chairpersons by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.R. Makumire, leader of the CCC Local Government Bureau, stated that attending the program would conflict with the CCC's principles.The party maintains that its officials should not be involved in activities that promote Zanu-PF's ideology, emphasizing that their roles as representatives of the citizens are independent of Zanu-PF's political agenda.