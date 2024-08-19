News / National

by Staff reporter

Government's loss-making entities and departments have peppered newspaper pages with fawning congratulatory messages to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his assuming of the rotational chairmanship of SADC during the regional body's summit on Saturday.Mnangagwa, under fire for presiding over a bitter state crackdown on opponents and rights defenders, took over the post from Angolan President Joao Lourenco at a ceremony held at the new Mt Hampden parliament building in Harare weekend.The summit was boycotted by Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema, long viewed as a Zimbabwean opposition ally.Part of the stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa was the Office of the President and Cabinet which said as new SADC chair, Mnangagwa carries the hopes of the sub region in fostering peace-building and driving socio-economic transformation."Zimbabwe as a whole is confident that under his stewardship, SADC will march forward relentlessly and use its peaceful environment to compete favourably for investments and during an era when regional conflicts and instability inevitably hinder progress."His vision for a more integrated and prosperous SADC, and his profound understanding of the challenges it faces will be invaluable in guiding the region as it navigates the complexities of the modern world, including climate change which demands robust adaptation to guarantee food and water security through public and private sector collaboration," said Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.In another message, the National Railway of Zimbabwe said it was confident of Mnangagwa's influence in fostering regional peace."We are confident that your influence on the regional political matrix will go a long way in fostering regional peace, stability and security which is the cornerstone for flourishing economies."Water authority, ZINWA said it has faith Mnangagwa will ably steer the ship on a firm path towards regional prosperity.Several other government departments, ministries and parastatals paid for advertising space in the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper to send congratulatory messages to Mnangagwa.