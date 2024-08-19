UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gregory Philip Mabuza, a lawyer based in the UK who frequently visits his hometown of Victoria Falls, is embroiled in a contentious land dispute in Monde, a suburb of Victoria Falls. Mabuza, who claims to have been allocated land by the late Chief Mvuthu, is facing multiple legal issues related to land occupation.Since December 2020, Mabuza has been involved in various court cases concerning his settlement in Mpinami area. Monde village head Mr. Stanford Thebe has filed a civil case against Mabuza, seeking his eviction. Thebe alleges that Mabuza unlawfully settled on the land, displacing legal occupants and destroying their property.Mabuza argues that all communal land is under presidential control and claims that Thebe has no authority to evict him. He also disputes the legitimacy of Thebe's case, citing previous rulings and claiming that the matter is res judicata. Mabuza asserts that he was allocated land by the Monde community, a claim disputed by local traditional leaders who have no records of such an allocation.Recent allegations against Mabuza include uprooting poles from villagers' homesteads and destroying fences. These actions have led to complaints of harassment from the local community. Mabuza is also accused of maliciously damaging property belonging to Mr. Christopher Ncube, a local council employee, by burning down a hut that Ncube was building on his newly allocated land.Police are currently investigating the claims, and Mabuza's case remains unresolved as of August 19, 2024, with further investigations pending.