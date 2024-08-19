Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has suggested that the detained pro-democracy activists should be released now that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit has concluded. He argued that since there is no longer any immediate threat or disruption to the summit, it is unnecessary to keep the activists in prison.Mutsvangwa described the activists as "deviants" who were dealt with appropriately during the pre-summit clampdown. He indicated that their continued detention is a waste of resources and implied that their failure to disrupt the summit justifies their release.The government's actions, including the arrest of around 160 people since June, have been criticized by human rights organizations and foreign bodies for stifling dissent and casting Zimbabwe in a negative light, especially as President Mnangagwa took over as SADC chair. Despite international condemnation, SADC leaders reportedly ignored these human rights concerns during their summit discussions.