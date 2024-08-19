Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's energy regulator ZERA says it plans stricter regulations on the construction of fuel stations,The rising number of new petrol stations has raised safety concerns.In its quarterly report, ZERA says: "ZERA is working with the Ministry of Local Government to develop a framework for regulating the construction of fuel retail sites in local authority areas, especially urban areas. The framework shall help streamline the licensing process for newly built retail sites as well as allay concerns of the public regarding spacing of fuel retail sites in urban areas."Previously, ZERA said the number of licensed fuel stations rose from 299 in 2012 to 1,048 in 2023.In the last quarter, ZERA took 150 samples from 150 fuel stations for monitoring."Of these, 4 were found contaminated with water and 9 were suspected to be adulterated. All cases were sent for prosecution."