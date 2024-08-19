Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duo arrested for stealing guns

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO men from Silverbow Farm, Rusape appeared in Karoi Magistrates' Court, accused of possessing stolen guns.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority said that, On 6 December, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, police detectives received a tip that the two men were in possession of firearms.

Acting on this information, the detectives located Stephen Apali (55) and Bobby Afali (18) at Chikangwe bus terminus and conducted a search of their vehicle, discovering a Telescopic Ruger 77/22 Rifle with a magazine containing 5 rounds and an Optima Shotgun with 5 rounds hidden under the back seat.

Stephen and Bobby were unable to provide a valid permit for possessing the firearms, leading to further investigation, which revealed that the firearms had been stolen from their legitimate owner.

As a result, they received a sentence of 8 months' imprisonment, with 4 months suspended for a period of 5 years, effectively resulting in a 4-month prison term.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Guns, #Karoi, #Court

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

26 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

37 mins ago | 68 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

7 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Binga women arrested

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa is presiding over a mobster regime!

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Is your Zimbabwe property safe from property hijackers

19 hrs ago | 630 Views

A guide to playing popular non-GamStop Casino Games

19 hrs ago | 24 Views

Pastor Mboro denied bail

23 hrs ago | 1232 Views

10 Advantages of the Mostbet Mobile App in Kazakhstan

19 Aug 2024 at 15:39hrs | 114 Views

We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

19 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 3218 Views

PHOTO: ZUPCO overturns at Dande bridge

19 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 1805 Views

Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

19 Aug 2024 at 14:40hrs | 928 Views

Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

19 Aug 2024 at 14:39hrs | 561 Views

Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 307 Views

Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 513 Views

Chamisa ally in court

19 Aug 2024 at 14:36hrs | 329 Views