SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 32-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday for possession of a stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX.

Brian Kagiso Mahlo appeared before the Limpopo court, and he was once again remanded in custody. The matter was postponed to Thursday, where Mahlo is expected to apply for bail.

"His arrest comes after members of Limpopo [SA Police Service] SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team received a tip-off about a stolen vehicle that was in progress of being smuggled out of the country to Zimbabwe, through Beitbridge port of entry," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The police team responded promptly, and the white Toyota Prado VX was spotted. The vehicle was intercepted along the R37 road from Lebowakgomo to Polokwane.

The popular sport utility vehicle had been reported stolen on August 5 in the Villieria policing area, in Tshwane, Gauteng.

"The police stopped the vehicle, and upon searching it, the driver, who is a South African, was unable to produce the valid documents of the vehicle. He was apprehended on the spot for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle," said Ledwaba.

Earlier this month, in another incident, IOL reported that a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 was recovered by police in Lebowakgomo near Polokwane in Limpopo.

The recovered Toyota Land Cruiser 200 belongs to Mandla Mandela, a former Member of Parliament and grandson of late former president Nelson Mandela.

Ledwaba said the sport utility vehicle was intercepted in the getaway province, while it was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Source - iol
