Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the death of a retired senior police officer, who reportedly passed away during an intimate encounter in Chitungwiza on Monday.According to a police memorandum, retired Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika (57) began struggling to breathe after engaging in sexual activity twice with his partner, Blessing Zuva (45).Matsika is said to have collapsed and died, leading Zuva to report the incident to the authorities.The memo noted, "The deceased was found lying face up, naked, and covered with a brown bed cover. No visible injuries were observed."Zuva reported that Matsika arrived with a plastic bag containing 10 liters of cooking oil and a pint of milk. He allegedly instructed her to prepare a mixture of milk and salt, claiming it would address his erectile dysfunction.Matsika's death occurred during the encounter, and investigations are ongoing under ZRP Zengeza RRB 6071208, with a post-mortem planned to determine the cause of death.