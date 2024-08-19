Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has issued a warrant of arrest for Chinese businesswoman Li Song who allegedly evaded paying customs duty of US$40 000 for the sodium cyanide and hydrated lime she imported last year.

The warrant of arrest was issued after Song (52), who is facing fraud charges and is currently on bail, failed to appear in court today.

Her lawyer Mr Tymon Tabana said she is not feeling well.

The complainant is Mr Francesco Marconati who is the former managing director of DGL 9 Investments (Pvt) Ltd and DGL5 Investment.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said sometime in 2023, Song applied to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for some rebates to import sodium cyanide and hydrated lime.

Song tasked her accomplice, Bernadette Mukuku, a former employee of DGL 5 Investment, to make follow-ups with ZIMRA on the rebate letter.

ZIMRA station manager Bulawayo Port for consignments reportedly approved the application.

It is said the chemicals were imported from Mauritius under DGL9 Investments, with Mukuku's assistance, thereby deceiving ZIMRA.

As a result of the misrepresentation, Song did not pay for duty for the consignment and did not deliver the chemicals to the company whose name was used to import them.

The offence dented DGL9 Investments' good reputation and administration.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cpurt, #Chinese, #Arrest

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

31 mins ago | 55 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

52 mins ago | 100 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

55 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Binga women arrested

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa is presiding over a mobster regime!

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Is your Zimbabwe property safe from property hijackers

19 hrs ago | 630 Views

A guide to playing popular non-GamStop Casino Games

19 hrs ago | 24 Views

Pastor Mboro denied bail

23 hrs ago | 1230 Views

10 Advantages of the Mostbet Mobile App in Kazakhstan

19 Aug 2024 at 15:39hrs | 114 Views

We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

19 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 3216 Views

PHOTO: ZUPCO overturns at Dande bridge

19 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 1805 Views

Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

19 Aug 2024 at 14:40hrs | 927 Views

Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

19 Aug 2024 at 14:39hrs | 561 Views

Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 307 Views

Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 513 Views

Chamisa ally in court

19 Aug 2024 at 14:36hrs | 329 Views