Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

by Staff reporter

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has issued a warrant of arrest for Chinese businesswoman Li Song who allegedly evaded paying customs duty of US$40 000 for the sodium cyanide and hydrated lime she imported last year.The warrant of arrest was issued after Song (52), who is facing fraud charges and is currently on bail, failed to appear in court today.Her lawyer Mr Tymon Tabana said she is not feeling well.The complainant is Mr Francesco Marconati who is the former managing director of DGL 9 Investments (Pvt) Ltd and DGL5 Investment.Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said sometime in 2023, Song applied to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for some rebates to import sodium cyanide and hydrated lime.Song tasked her accomplice, Bernadette Mukuku, a former employee of DGL 5 Investment, to make follow-ups with ZIMRA on the rebate letter.ZIMRA station manager Bulawayo Port for consignments reportedly approved the application.It is said the chemicals were imported from Mauritius under DGL9 Investments, with Mukuku's assistance, thereby deceiving ZIMRA.As a result of the misrepresentation, Song did not pay for duty for the consignment and did not deliver the chemicals to the company whose name was used to import them.The offence dented DGL9 Investments' good reputation and administration.