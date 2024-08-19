Latest News Editor's Choice


Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu's woes continue to mount after the pair was denied bail in their first fraud case in which they are accused of allegedly misappropriating US$7 million from the Presidential Goats Scheme.

High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda tossed out the duo's appeal for bail pending trial.

"After reading documents and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the State's objection to the hearing of this appeal against denial of bail is hereby upheld. The appeal is therefore dismissed," reads part of the judgment.

Their trial has been set for October 1.


Source - The Herald
#Chimombe, #Mpofu, #Court

