Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe national team centre back Gerald Takwara has joined Iraq Premier League side Al-Minna SC.

Takwara signed for Al-Minna as a free agent after parting ways with Ohod Club at the end of last season.

His contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit expired and the club decided not to extend his stay.

The former Tsholotsho utility player was unveiled by Al-Minna recently.

Takwara once plied his trade in South Africa with Ajax Cape Town and Venda FC whilst in Zimbabwe he played for FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The 29-year-old was part of the Warriors squad that played the World Cup qualifiers in June against Lesotho and South Africa respectively.

He partnered Teenage Hadebe when Zimbabwe got humiliated by Lesotho 2-0 while in the second game against Bafana Bafana he played along with youthful defender Munashe Gara'anga.

Source - Nehanda Radio
More on: #Iraqi, #Warrior, #Club

