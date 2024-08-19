Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
A total of N$18,8 million (US$1m) stolen from SME Bank was transferred to and laundered by former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's pilot and confidant Robert Mhlanga.

This is according to court documents filed in South Africa's Gauteng High Court by SME Bank's liquidators Ian McLaren and David Bruni.

The liquidators said approximately N$20,8 million was transferred from SME Bank into the trust account of a Johannesburg law firm called Paul Casasola & Associates between 2014 and 2015.

The law firm is owned by Mhlanga's then lawyer Paul Casasola, who kept N$2 million of the stolen funds.

"The balance of N$18,8 million was remitted to Mhlanga and/or the Liparm Entities and/or third parties (for the benefit of Mhlanga and/or the Liparm Entities) by Casasola as paymaster from the Casasola & Associates' Trust Account on the instruction of Mhlanga and/or the Liparm Entities," the liquidators said.

The Namibian has learnt that Mhlanga quickly settled with Namibian liquidators when they pursued him in South Africa.

Though he repaid the N$18,8 million, this case provided further insight into how politically connected individuals exploited a bank meant to support small businesses in Namibia.

Zimbabwean Enock Kamushinda, who was Mugabe's former personal banker, is accused of being the mastermind behind the bank heist. Kamushinda ran the SME Bank when funds were transferred to Mhlanga.

Mhlanga's ex-lawyer Casasola yesterday said no funds were transferred from SME Bank into their trust account.

They denied wrongdoing.

Mhlanga has been a person of interest in South Africa.

South Africa's AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reported in 2012 that Mhlanga, a retired air vice-marshall, was widely regarded as a close associate of Mugabe and a business representative of the Mugabe family.

"Mega-rich Zimbabwean businessman Robert Mhlanga stands at the centre of an opaque network of companies set up to cash in on the Marange diamond fields with the help of the Zimbabwe government," Mail and Guardian reported.

AmaBhungane also reported that Mhlanga has been on a N$185-million property buying spree in South Africa's prime areas such as Durban's coast and Sandton in Johannesburg.

THE WASHING MACHINE

The liquidators presented a case in the Johannesburg court, demonstrating how the N$20 million paid to Mhlanga and Paul Casasola was a result of fraud and money laundering.

Some of the payments to Mhlanga were labelled 'Goldkid'.

According to the liquidators, the first sum stolen from SME Bank was N$2 million, transferred on 1 August 2014 in seven smaller transactions to avoid detection by Namibian authorities.

The amounts ranged from N$245 000 to N$355 000 and were made as cash deposits.

These stolen funds were initially paid to a company called Transparency Business Solutions, laundered through Rustic Stone Trading, and then transferred into the Casasola and Associates Trust Account.

Additionally, a N$2,5-million electronic payment was allegedly laundered from SME Bank on 29 August 2014, followed by another N$3 million on 22 September.

These funds were routed through entities such as Technical Assignments (Pty) Ltd, Benoni Brokers CC, Transparency Business Solutions and Rustic Stone Trading, before ending up in the Casasola and Associates Trust Account.

This laundering process continued on multiple occasions until 19 November 2015, by which time at least N$20 million had been stolen from SME Bank.

The liquidators stated that SME Bank was the rightful owner of the stolen money, which was laundered through various entities acting as conduits before being transferred to the Casasola and Associates Trust Account.

"The defendants (Mhlanga and Casasola) received the money in a reckless manner, knowing that the money was not due to them," the liquidators said.

" . . . As a result of Casasola's wrongful and unlawful, as well as intentional or reckless and negligent conduct, SME Bank suffered liquidated damages of N$20 million."

The liquidators added "the business of the Liparm Entitles was carried on recklessly by Mhlanga with the intent to defraud creditors and SME Bank for a fraudulent purpose."

'IT WASN'T ME'

According to court documents, Paul Casasola & Associates claim they didn't know where the money came from, but they knew they received it on behalf of Mhlanga and his company, Liparm.

In February 2021, Casasola said they received the money on behalf of Mhlanga and Liparm Entities.

At the same enquiry, Mhlanga testified that "Casasola has over a period of time received hundreds of millions of rands on his behalf and would make payments to third parties on Mhlanga's instruction".

McLaren and Bruni said Casasola and Paul Cassasola & Associates failed to establish the identity of the person(s) from whom the monies were received.

They said this was in breach of South Africa's Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).

They said the lawyer and his law firm did not terminate the business relationship between them and Mhlanga.

"The agreement, arrangement or transaction had the effect of concealing or disguising the nature, source, location, disposition or movement of the money or enabling or assisting Mhlanga or Liparm Entities to remove or diminish the money that was acquired as a result of the commission of the theft and fraud on the SME Bank," the liquidators said.

CASASOLA RESPONDS

Casasola yesterday told The Namibian they were not aware that the money was stolen from Namibia.

"Our offices were not aware, nor could have been reasonably aware or suspected that any of the funds transferred into our trust account originally emanated from SME Bank as payments were effected from South African banks in furtherance of commercial transactions," he said.

The Namibian asked Casasola if the firm was aware of the possibility that the funds they were handling were the proceeds of criminal activity.

Casasola said he could not comment on the matter, since it is confidential.

"… save to reiterate that no funds were transferred from SME Bank to our trust account and the action instituted by the liquidators of SME Bank referred to in your electronic mail under reply was settled to the satisfaction of all parties," he said.

The payments to Mhlanga, then the chairperson of a diamond company in Dubai, were made around the same time that Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) was secretly formed under president Hage Geingob's Presidency and then mines minister Obeth Kandjoze.

The Namibian reported around that time that Namdia diamonds were sold for peanuts to Dubai.

Later on, it emerged that Tania Hangula, the former chairperson of Namdia, used to frequently fly to Dubai courtesy of SME Bank's millions.

SME Bank also spent more than N$2 million on hotel accommodation and flights to fly Hangula around the globe between 2016 and 2017.

Most of the money was spent on flights to Dubai.

At the time, Mhlanga was the chairperson of Mbada Diamonds and was appointed as a director of the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

The Namibian understands that authorities have looked at the link between Mhlanga's SME Bank payments and Hangula's trip to Dubai.

The Supreme Court of Namibia this year referred the looting of over N$247 million from SME Bank to the prosecutor general for further investigation.

"Quite how this systematic looting of a registered bank was able to proceed over such a sustained period raises questions concerning the efficacy of the regulation and supervision of SME Bank by [the Bank of Namibia]," judge Dave Smuts said.

*This article was produced by The Namibian's Investigative Unit.


Source - The Namibian
More on: #Mugabe, #Pilot, #Bank

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

31 mins ago | 55 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

55 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Binga women arrested

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 564 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa is presiding over a mobster regime!

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Is your Zimbabwe property safe from property hijackers

19 hrs ago | 630 Views

A guide to playing popular non-GamStop Casino Games

19 hrs ago | 24 Views

Pastor Mboro denied bail

23 hrs ago | 1230 Views

10 Advantages of the Mostbet Mobile App in Kazakhstan

19 Aug 2024 at 15:39hrs | 114 Views

We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

19 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 3216 Views

PHOTO: ZUPCO overturns at Dande bridge

19 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 1805 Views

Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

19 Aug 2024 at 14:40hrs | 927 Views

Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

19 Aug 2024 at 14:39hrs | 561 Views

Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 307 Views

Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

19 Aug 2024 at 14:38hrs | 513 Views

Chamisa ally in court

19 Aug 2024 at 14:36hrs | 329 Views