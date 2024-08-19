Latest News Editor's Choice


Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

by George Tshuma
The recent decision by Harare High Court Judge Justice Happious Zhou to grant bail to Alessandro Marconati, the son of a self-styled Italian Mafia boss, raises serious questions about the competency and integrity of the judiciary in Zimbabwe. This case is more than just a legal aberration - it is a disturbing indicator of judicial illiteracy, corruption, and the erosion of the rule of law. The question that looms large over this matter is: Do our judges really read the laws they are sworn to uphold?

The core issue at the heart of this controversy is Justice Zhou's decision to release Marconation bail, despite overwhelming evidence that Marconati had defaulted on his community service sentence. The decision not only violates the letter of the law but also undermines public confidence in the judiciary. A closer examination of the legal provisions and the facts of the case reveals a worrying pattern of judicial negligence that demands scrutiny.

The Legal Framework: Section 350C of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act

To understand the gravity of Justice Zhou's decision, it is essential to first consider the relevant legal framework. Section 350C of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act is unequivocal in its stipulations regarding the breach of a community service order. It states:

"If the court is satisfied that an offender who has been brought before it in terms of subsection (1) has failed to comply with any requirement of a community service order, the court may - (a) amend or extend the order in such manner as the court thinks will best ensure that the offender renders the service specified in the order; or (b) revoke the order and - (i) order the offender to pay any fine or undergo any imprisonment that was imposed on him as an alternative punishment in terms of subsection (3) of section three hundred and fifty A."

This section clearly outlines the court's obligations when dealing with a breach of community service. The court is empowered to amend, extend, or revoke the order, and in the case of revocation, it must impose the alternative punishment initially considered - be it a fine or imprisonment. The law is designed to ensure that justice is served, and that offenders cannot simply ignore court orders without consequence.

The Facts of the Marconati Case

In Alessandro Marconati's case, the facts are not in dispute. Four community members - Musozi Miti, Mathias Moyo, Shingirai Moyo, and Nevson Nyakadza - submitted written testimonies confirming that Marconati had failed to perform his community service. These testimonies, which were presented in court, should have triggered the application of Section 350C, leading to either an amendment or revocation of the community service order.

Instead, Justice Zhou granted Marconati bail, effectively allowing him to evade the consequences of his actions. This decision flies in the face of the legal requirements and suggests either a gross misunderstanding of the law or a willful disregard for it. In either case, the outcome is the same: a miscarriage of justice that undermines the rule of law.

Judicial Illiteracy or Willful Negligence?

The Marconati case is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader pattern of judicial decisions that reflect a troubling lack of understanding - or worse, a disregard - of the law. The question that arises from Justice Zhou's ruling is whether judges in Zimbabwe are sufficiently literate in the legal texts they are supposed to interpret and apply.

Judicial literacy is not just about the ability to read and understand legal texts; it is about the capacity to interpret those texts within the context of justice and fairness. A judge's role is to apply the law in a manner that upholds the principles of justice, protects the rights of individuals, and ensures that the rule of law is maintained. When judges fail to do this, the entire legal system is brought into disrepute.

Justice Zhou's decision to grant bail to Marconati, despite the clear breach of a community service order, suggests a fundamental failure to grasp the implications of Section 350C. It raises serious doubts about whether Justice Zhou - and potentially other members of the judiciary - are adequately informed about the laws they are entrusted to enforce.

The Role of Corruption and External Influence

Beyond the issue of judicial literacy, there is the more insidious question of corruption and external influence. Reports have surfaced that Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officer Willem Adamu was personally involved in pressuring the court officials who issued the warrant of arrest for Marconati. This involvement raises alarming concerns about the independence of the judiciary and the potential for powerful individuals to manipulate legal outcomes.

Corruption within the judiciary is a cancer that eats away at the very foundations of justice. When judges are influenced by external forces -whether through bribery, threats, or other forms of pressure - their decisions are tainted, and the legal system loses its credibility. The Marconati case, with its mix of judicial illiteracy and potential corruption, is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within Zimbabwe's legal system.

The Implications for Justice in Zimbabwe

The implications of Justice Zhou's ruling extend far beyond the Marconati case. They strike at the heart of the judiciary's role in society. If judges do not read, understand, and apply the law correctly, the entire legal system is rendered ineffective. Citizens lose faith in the courts, and the rule of law is replaced by the rule of power and influence.

In a country like Zimbabwe, where the judiciary is often seen as the last line of defenseagainst tyranny and injustice, the importance of judicial literacy cannot be overstated. Judges must be well-versed in the law, independent in their decision-making, and committed to upholding justice. When they fail in these duties, as Justice Zhou has done in this case, they betray the trust placed in them by the people and the constitution.

Conclusion: A Call for Accountability

The Marconati case should serve as a wake-up call for Zimbabwe's legal community. It is not enough to simply appoint judges and expect them to administer justice. There must be ongoing training, oversight, and accountability to ensure that judges are both literate in the law and free from external influence.

Justice Zhou's decision to grant bail to Alessandro Marconati, despite clear legal guidelines to the contrary, is a glaring example of judicial failure. It raises the question of whether our judges are truly equipped to interpret and apply the law. More importantly, it calls into question the integrity of a legal system that allows such decisions to go unchallenged.

As legal professionals, citizens, and advocates for justice, we must demand better from our judiciary. We must ensure that judges not only read the law but understand and apply it in a manner that upholds the principles of justice and fairness. Anything less is a betrayal of the rule of law and the rights of the people of Zimbabwe.


