EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

There are plans to jettison Nelson Chamisa and replace him with Hopewell Chin'ono.Chamisa stands accused of cowardice, poor strategic thinking, and nepotism. Those who want him to step down include Western governments, a regional think tank, the Brenthurst Trust, opposition supporters in the diaspora, and about 51.25 percent of the local supporters of the CCC-Chamisa faction.The Western governments and the Brenthurst Trust are bitter after being promised Kenya-style protests in Zimbabwe during the SADC Summit.They were made to believe that Zimbabwe would be closed down and that SADC leaders would be compelled to change the venue of the SADC and to decide against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of the regional body's Chairpersonship.Those masterminding the change of leadership have considered a number of potential successors. Among those considered are Job Sikhala, Fadzai Mahere, Amos Chibaya, and Hopewell Chin'ono. Chin'ono has emerged as the preferred candidate.The planned route of Chin'ono's rise involves causing Chamisa to be involved in street protests; thus ensuring his arrest. After the arrest and imprisonment of Chamisa, Chin'ono would be appointed interim leader.Chin'ono would then storm into Zimbabwe, protected by Western governments and multitudes of CCC supporters, to capture the State.Meanwhile, Chamisa would probably fall sick in prison as he is, according to those involved in the scheme, delicate and not of sound health.They also calculate that some "deep state hawks" would seize the opportunity provided by his imprisonment to "finish him off."It is believed that Chin'ono's impressive appeal to big media organizations, Al Jazeera, Western leaders, and some in the Qatari Government would help the opposition secure victory.