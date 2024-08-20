Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

In her tireless efforts to combat negative effects of climatic change amongst communities (El Nino induced drought), Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga has joined hands with the reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios to officiate and handover two boreholes in the Epworth community.

Speaking after commissioning the boreholes, Chiwenga announced that her organisation will strive to complement government's efforts to provide clean water amongst communities."The donation of boreholes was a natural choice for us because we are supporting the government's efforts in making sure that every household has access to clean water. So, it should be our effort to make sure that people have water," Chiwenga said."On the backdrop of climate change impact, we have donated these boreholes in our efforts to make sure that the effects of El Nino induced drought are monimised," Chiwenga added."So this is our small way to show that we are alive to the problems that the communities are facing. It may not be enough, but better to start in small ways and continue," she said.Meanwhile, residents of Glenwood in Epworth have expressed their gratitude to Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga and Sheynnis Palacios for the community gesture,the visiting reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, for facilitating the drilling of two boreholes in their area.Access to water and sanitation are recognised by the United Nations as human rights which is fundamental to everyone's health, dignity and prosperity. However, billions of people are still living without safely managed water and sanitation.Marginalised groups are often overlooked, and sometimes face discrimination, as they try to access the water and sanitation services they need.According to the UN, the 'Governments must take a human rights-based approach (HRBA) to water and sanitation improvements, so that no one gets left behind'