Commission exposes Harare land scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of Harare City Council recently uncovered tactics used by city councillors, mostly from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), to loot council land through illegal land grabs and by bypassing official land allocation procedures.The councillors, often working with proxies or known land barons, sold illegally subdivided land, then pushed for the regularisation of these plots without following the necessary planning processes. These plots were sold for approximately US$3,000 each, with the city council receiving no benefit.City housing director Mr. Addmore Nhekairo testified before the commission, admitting that the land allocation process was in disarray, largely due to interference from councillors. He acknowledged that the waiting list system had become obsolete and that corruption had flourished due to the absence of a computerized system.The commission also criticized Mr. Nhekairo for the poor maintenance of city council flats and other public amenities, such as Gwanzura Stadium, which is no longer in use. Mr. Nhekairo is expected to provide further evidence on the allocation of stands to top city directors in affluent areas.The five-member Commission of Inquiry is chaired by Retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda and was appointed by President Mnangagwa.