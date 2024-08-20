Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Commission exposes Harare land scam

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
The Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of Harare City Council recently uncovered tactics used by city councillors, mostly from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), to loot council land through illegal land grabs and by bypassing official land allocation procedures.

The councillors, often working with proxies or known land barons, sold illegally subdivided land, then pushed for the regularisation of these plots without following the necessary planning processes. These plots were sold for approximately US$3,000 each, with the city council receiving no benefit.

City housing director Mr. Addmore Nhekairo testified before the commission, admitting that the land allocation process was in disarray, largely due to interference from councillors. He acknowledged that the waiting list system had become obsolete and that corruption had flourished due to the absence of a computerized system.

The commission also criticized Mr. Nhekairo for the poor maintenance of city council flats and other public amenities, such as Gwanzura Stadium, which is no longer in use. Mr. Nhekairo is expected to provide further evidence on the allocation of stands to top city directors in affluent areas.

The five-member Commission of Inquiry is chaired by Retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda and was appointed by President Mnangagwa.

Source - The Herald
More on: #CCC, #Council, #HArare

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Nyamandlovu plots for sale


Must Read

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

15 mins ago | 11 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

18 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

27 mins ago | 39 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

29 mins ago | 40 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

39 mins ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

12 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

12 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

14 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

15 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

15 hrs ago | 7053 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

16 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

16 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

16 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

17 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

17 hrs ago | 811 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

17 hrs ago | 238 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

17 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

19 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

21 hrs ago | 433 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

21 hrs ago | 716 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

21 hrs ago | 340 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 814 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

21 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

21 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

21 hrs ago | 570 Views

Binga women arrested

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 886 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

21 hrs ago | 329 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

21 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

21 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

21 hrs ago | 76 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

21 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

21 hrs ago | 110 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

21 hrs ago | 69 Views