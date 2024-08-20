Latest News Editor's Choice


Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
The Government has announced that the Welshman Mabhena Complex in Lupane, the capital of Matabeleland North province, is now ready for occupation. 

Starting September 1, 2024, provincial government services will relocate from their current base in Bulawayo to Lupane, marking a significant shift aimed at improving service efficiency. The delay in relocation was primarily due to a lack of housing for civil servants, forcing them to operate from the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere confirmed the completion of the Welshman Mabhena Complex and the near-completion of civil servants' housing units. 

Nineteen houses have already been allocated to 55 government officials who have volunteered to relocate immediately. The relocation is expected to enhance government service delivery, which has been hampered by the continued operation from Bulawayo.
The announcement follows Vice-President Col (Rtd) KCD Mohadi's visit to Lupane in June, where he expressed concern over the delays in providing accommodation for civil servants. 

The relocation is part of broader efforts by the government to spur economic growth in Lupane, which is also seeing significant infrastructural developments, including the construction of the Lupane Provincial Hospital, an e-passport office, and Lupane State University.
Lupane, long considered one of the most marginalized areas in Zimbabwe, is now set to become a critical hub of government and economic activity in Matabeleland North, reflecting the government's commitment to decentralizing services and fostering inclusive development across the country.

Source - The Chronicle
