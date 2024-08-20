Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo has seen a significant decrease in crime from January to July 2024, with notable reductions in serious offences like armed robbery, rape, and murder compared to the same period in 2023. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) credits this improvement to strong collaboration with residents in tackling criminal activities.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, reported a 35% overall drop in crime, highlighting a 10% reduction in unlawful entry cases (from 1,998 to 1,800) and a 26% decline in murder cases (from 38 to 28). Armed robberies decreased by nearly 42%, with 19 cases this year compared to 33 last year. Juvenile rape cases also saw a decline, dropping from 110 to 72.Insp Ncube praised the public for their role in providing tips and information that led to arrests and subsequent prosecutions, emphasizing the importance of ongoing community vigilance.In a recent incident, police shot and killed two armed robbery suspects after a shootout near Mpilo Central Hospital. The suspects, linked to five robbery cases, were found with firearms and were pronounced dead at United Bulawayo Hospitals after sustaining gunshot wounds.Despite the overall positive trend, residents in certain suburbs, including Mpopoma, Magwegwe, Pumula, and Kumalo North, remain concerned about persistent crime hotspots. In one case, an old tree in Mpopoma, notorious for hiding criminals, was cut down by the Bulawayo City Council at residents' request, following multiple attacks by gangs hiding in its branches. The ZRP has assured residents of their commitment to maintaining Bulawayo as a safe city.