Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bishop Eric Ruwona of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the extensive road infrastructure improvements in Harare, expressing hope that similar developments will extend to other cities and towns.Bishop Ruwona's remarks came while congratulating Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a position he took over from Angola's President Joao Lourenco during the 44th SADC summit held in Harare.Bishop Ruwona expressed confidence in Mnangagwa's ability to enhance regional trade and foster peace and unity in the region during his tenure as SADC chairman. He also highlighted Mnangagwa's role in the Harare beautification program, which included major road rehabilitations and the installation of new street and traffic lights ahead of the SADC summit.The summit, hosted at the New Parliament in Mt. Hampden, was followed by Mnangagwa presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the SADC Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation.