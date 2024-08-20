CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

News / National

by Staff reporter

Patrick Cheza, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Chirumanzu South constituency in the August 2023 elections, along with four other party activists, plans to apply for their case to be referred to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). They face charges of assaulting Zanu PF candidate and Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi in August 2022.Last week, the activists sought to bar Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube from presiding over the case, alleging bias, but their application was dismissed.Their lawyers, Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi, have indicated they will apply for the matter to be referred to the ConCourt at the next trial date on August 29, 2024.The defense argues that Dube's bias justifies her recusal from the case. The case stems from an incident where Cheza allegedly incited CCC members to attack Rwodzi following a road accident involving his vehicle and one driven by the minister's son. However, during the trial,Rwodzi admitted that she did not see Cheza or the other accused individuals assault her. Magistrate Dube is expected to rule on whether the case should be referred to the ConCourt.