Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean immigrants in South Africa have sought help from human rights organizations to combat harassment by South African authorities and citizens, following intensified crackdowns on foreigners.The raids, led by South African police and supported by citizens, have escalated since the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) between the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance, and smaller parties.In a letter to the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) dated August 17, 2024, Zimbabwean national Collen Makumbirofa expressed concern over the recent operations launched by South Africa’s new Home Affairs minister, Leon Amos Schreiber, targeting undocumented Zimbabweans. He highlighted issues such as the demand for bribes by police, with amounts ranging from R1,500 to R3,000, describing this as a violation of human rights and a perpetuation of corruption.Makumbirofa urged HSF to take legal action to protect immigrants' rights, emphasizing that Zimbabwean immigrants contribute to South Africa's economy through various sectors and are not criminals but individuals seeking better lives. Another Zimbabwean,Themba Phiri, echoed these concerns, noting that Zimbabweans are increasingly under siege in South Africa and face the risk of their children becoming stateless.The call for assistance comes in the wake of previous legal challenges by HSF, such as their lawsuit against the South African government over the cancellation of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), which was dismissed by the Pretoria High Court.