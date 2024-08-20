Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimplow Holdings Limited has appointed Benjamin Nkosentya Kumalo as its new chairperson, effective July 31, 2024, following the resignation of Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara at the end of July.Kumalo, a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in financial reporting, business management, corporate governance, and risk management, has previously served as the chairperson of several prominent companies, including FBC Building Society and ZimRe Holdings Limited. He has been a non-executive director of Zimplow since November 2020 and chaired the company's audit, risk, and compliance committee until his recent appointment.Kumalo's appointment comes as Zimplow continues to strengthen its market position, particularly through its subsidiary Tractive Power Solutions, which holds key distributorships for Develon mining and construction equipment and FAW trucks.The company is focused on implementing a "one-stop shop" strategy to leverage its diverse capabilities across the agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and logistics sectors.Zimplow also acknowledged Manhambara's significant contributions during his tenure, which began in January 2013. Under his leadership, the company achieved several milestones, including the acquisition of Scanlink, Trentyre, and Birmingham Properties, which were instrumental in transforming Zimplow into an integrated engineering services provider.