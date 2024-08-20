Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) normalisation committee has selected Uganda as the venue for Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) home match against Cameroon on September 10, 2024. The decision comes as Zimbabwe's national team, the Warriors, remain without a Caf-certified home stadium.

Before the match against Cameroon, the Warriors will play their opening Group J Afcon qualifier away against Kenya on September 4. Due to the lack of suitable venues in both Zimbabwe and Kenya, Uganda’s Mandela National Stadium in Kampala will host Zimbabwe's "home" match. This choice is primarily due to logistical considerations, although South Africa was initially considered as a venue due to the strong support base for the Warriors there.

The Warriors have previously played their home matches at neutral venues, including Rwanda and South Africa, due to similar stadium issues. Zimbabwe’s new coach, Michael Nees from Germany, is expected to make his debut in these qualifiers once his work permit is finalized. The remaining Group J matches, including two back-to-back games against Namibia in October and matches against Kenya and Cameroon in November, will determine the top two teams that will qualify for the Afcon finals in Morocco in 2025.

Source - newsday

