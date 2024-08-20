New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

New Warriors head coach Michael Nees is set to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday afternoon, where he will announce the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.Nees, a German tactician, was appointed last month and will lead the team until June 2026. His arrival was delayed due to immigration paperwork, but all issues have now been resolved.According to sources within the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Nees will be welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport and is expected to attend the CAPS United vs. Manica Diamonds match on Sunday at Rufaro Stadium as part of his preparations for the AFCON qualifiers. His first official match in charge will be against Kenya on September 6, 2024.Nees has prior experience in Africa, having previously coached Seychelles, Rwanda, and served as a technical advisor in South Africa.