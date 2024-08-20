Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
A 57-year-old former police Superintendent died of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction on Monday just after finishing his second sexual encounter with his Chitungwiza girlfriend of nine years.

Police named the deceased as Francis Matsika while his girlfriend-turned-informant on the matter was identified as 45-year-old Blessing Zuva.

The mysterious incident set social media buzzing on Monday with speculation over his death.

In a memo setting the record straight, police said Matsika had visited Zuva's Chitungwiza home on Monday morning where the pair had sex on two occasions.

"They had sex twice and after the second round the now deceased started gasping for air. He then collapsed and died," police said in the memo.

The matter was reported at Zengeza police station in Chitungwiza.

Police details who later visited the scene found Matsika "lying facing naked covered with a brown cover bed" with no visible injuries.

Police also found a pot with milk residue in Zuva's room.

The two, according to statements made to police by Zuva, had been in love since 2015 and had last met in June this year.

Added the police, "The informant indicated that the now deceased arrived at his residence at around 10:30AM with a plastic bag containing 10 litres of cooking oil and one pint of milk.

"The now deceased then instructed the informant to mix one pint of milk with salt before they had sexual intercourse as he was suffering from erectile disfunction.

"She further stated that when the deceased started gasping for air, she rushed to her friend, Evelyne Dziva and informed her."

The two returned to find Matsika dead.

Police said a post-mortem shall be conducted to establish the real cause of his death.

Source - zimlive
