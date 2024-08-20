Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe is being criticized for its increasing authoritarianism and interference with judicial processes, particularly in the context of recent arrests of opposition activists.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa indicated that activists detained before the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit might be released.

Over 160 activists were arrested on charges of planning protests to disrupt the summit, which was held in Zimbabwe.

Human rights groups and opposition parties condemned Mutsvangwa's statement as an overt disregard for judicial independence, suggesting that it exemplifies the ruling party's control over the judiciary.

Critics argue that this interference undermines the rule of law and shows a troubling overlap between the executive and judicial branches.

Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi criticized Mutsvangwa's authority to influence judicial decisions, calling for an apology.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's Blessing Vava lamented the detention of innocent individuals, while Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' Roselyn Hanzi warned that Zanu-PF could face legal consequences for the arrests.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute highlighted that these actions reflect a broader decline in democratic norms and governance standards.

Source - newsday

