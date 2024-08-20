'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo ward 19 (Mpopoma) councillor Donaldson Mabutho has emphasized the need for political and economic stability in Zimbabwe to revitalize the country and enhance the benefits of its resources.In an interview with NewsDay, Mabutho highlighted how political instability has impacted development and expressed hope for a more stable environment that would foster economic growth.Mabutho, a representative of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who has survived multiple recalls and previously served as deputy mayor, is dedicated to improving his ward. He has overseen several development projects, including rehabilitating sewer lines in Matshobane and constructing new infrastructure. His initiatives also include establishing a pharmacy, nutrition gardens, and boreholes.Despite facing challenges such as high unemployment and drug abuse among youth, Mabutho is committed to further developing his community. He plans to refurbish the Mpopoma Park train and the Inyathi Youth Centre to provide training and opportunities for young people.Mabutho believes that achieving stability and economic growth is crucial for providing better living conditions and employment opportunities for residents.