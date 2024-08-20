Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poor road network cause for concern

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
On a late Thursday afternoon, commuters traveling on the Kadoma-Sanyati Road face challenging conditions with dusty roads, curves, and potholes.

The poor state of the road has led to dangerous practices, such as passengers riding on the roofs of pirate taxis. Local drivers and residents have voiced frustration over the neglected road network.

Donald Rupasa, a kombi driver, criticized the ongoing neglect of roads since independence.

In Sanyati, Mashonaland West, the deteriorating road conditions have sparked public outcry, particularly concerning the Chegutu-Mubaira Road, which is severely damaged and deterring farmers from using it.

Other routes, such as the Kadoma road to Mhondoro-Ngezi and the Battlefields-Turfy Road, also require urgent repairs.

James Mudaka highlighted the need for significant improvements to various roads, including the Binga-Gokwe Highway and connecting routes. Despite recent regraveling of the Sanyati growth point road, it is deteriorating due to lack of maintenance.

In Parliament, MP Mutsa Murombedzi questioned Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona about road resurfacing progress.

Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco responded, detailing past maintenance efforts on the Chegutu-Mubaira-Skyline road and recent improvements, including the construction of a culvert bridge. He acknowledged the need for further action but did not provide a specific timeline for additional resurfacing.

Source - newsday
More on: #Poor, #Road, #Sanyathi

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Nyamandlovu plots for sale


Must Read

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

17 mins ago | 19 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

27 mins ago | 11 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

1 hr ago | 102 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Commission exposes Harare land scam

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

15 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

15 hrs ago | 660 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

17 hrs ago | 938 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

18 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

18 hrs ago | 8969 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

18 hrs ago | 1050 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

18 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

18 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

18 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

20 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

20 hrs ago | 435 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

20 hrs ago | 895 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

20 hrs ago | 278 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

20 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

22 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

24 hrs ago | 461 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

24 hrs ago | 731 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 847 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

24 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

24 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

24 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

24 hrs ago | 596 Views

Binga women arrested

20 Aug 2024 at 10:43hrs | 527 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

20 Aug 2024 at 10:42hrs | 198 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

20 Aug 2024 at 10:40hrs | 925 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

20 Aug 2024 at 10:39hrs | 341 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

20 Aug 2024 at 10:38hrs | 104 Views