Poor road network cause for concern

On a late Thursday afternoon, commuters traveling on the Kadoma-Sanyati Road face challenging conditions with dusty roads, curves, and potholes.The poor state of the road has led to dangerous practices, such as passengers riding on the roofs of pirate taxis. Local drivers and residents have voiced frustration over the neglected road network.Donald Rupasa, a kombi driver, criticized the ongoing neglect of roads since independence.In Sanyati, Mashonaland West, the deteriorating road conditions have sparked public outcry, particularly concerning the Chegutu-Mubaira Road, which is severely damaged and deterring farmers from using it.Other routes, such as the Kadoma road to Mhondoro-Ngezi and the Battlefields-Turfy Road, also require urgent repairs.James Mudaka highlighted the need for significant improvements to various roads, including the Binga-Gokwe Highway and connecting routes. Despite recent regraveling of the Sanyati growth point road, it is deteriorating due to lack of maintenance.In Parliament, MP Mutsa Murombedzi questioned Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona about road resurfacing progress.Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco responded, detailing past maintenance efforts on the Chegutu-Mubaira-Skyline road and recent improvements, including the construction of a culvert bridge. He acknowledged the need for further action but did not provide a specific timeline for additional resurfacing.