'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

News / National

by Staff reporter

During a national prayer meeting hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) criticized Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders for failing to improve the region's economic conditions.The meeting coincided with Zimbabwe hosting the SADC summit, with leaders gathering in Mt Hampden.Mutendi urged SADC leaders to adhere to the bloc's principles of peace and economic development, drawing inspiration from liberation war heroes. He emphasized the need for sustainable and equitable growth, good governance, and durable peace.He also challenged Mnangagwa to fulfill his campaign pledge of "leaving no one and no place behind," emphasizing that this goal requires strong commitment and divine intervention.Mutendi called for increased prayers to ensure that all Zimbabweans and citizens of the region benefit from their countries' resources and heritage.Mnangagwa assumed the SADC chairmanship during the summit.