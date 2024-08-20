Latest News Editor's Choice


KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

by Staff reporter
The KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival will take place from October 24 to 26 at the Bulawayo Theatre, featuring a theme of "Engage, Educate, Entertain." The festival's schedule includes a theatre performance on the first day, high school short film screenings on the second day, and a stand-up comedy night on the final day.

Gugulethu Masha, board secretary, announced that this year's festival will see the return of comedian Keith Nkosi, who has been based in South Africa but is familiar with the Bulawayo comedy scene. Nkosi has previously performed at major festivals like Intwasa and Ibumba Arts Festival and shared stages with other notable comedians.

The festival will also feature Ntobeko Malaba, a Lupane-based stand-up comedian known for his one-liner and observational humor. Malaba's comedy delves into the absurdities of modern life and relationships with a distinctive mix of wordplay and commentary. Additionally, Tanya Alex, a 2023 National Arts Merits Awards nominee for outstanding comedian, will bring her five years of experience to the stage.

The event will also showcase 13 short films created by students from various high schools, including Dominican Convent High, St Augustine's College, and others. These films were written, acted, directed, and produced by students, reflecting a range of creative talents from the local educational institutions.

Source - newsday

