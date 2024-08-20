Latest News Editor's Choice


Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

by Staff reporter
Three police detectives have been dragged to court facing assault charges against a burglary suspect.

They are Valentine Dhliwayo, 40, James Chiduwo, 43 and Isaac Musungati, aged 34.

The three, who are stationed at CID Chiredzi, appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates' Court facing assault.

According to prosecutors, on 14 January 2023 at around 8.30PM, the three visited the now complainant's home in Tshovani, Chiredzi on a mission to investigate a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft.

"After failing to recover any stolen property comprising a laptop and US$10,000, they took the complainant to CID Chiredzi and assaulted him. The complainant suffered a fracture on the leg," reads a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

They were remanded to 30 August 2024 for continuation of trial.

Source - newsday

