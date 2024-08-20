Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political commentators have strongly condemned Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa after he laughed at the plight of incarcerated activists during a recent press briefing in Harare.They warned that such 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in the country.Mutsvangwa praised the country's security forces for arresting the activists, claiming they had received their "deserved medicine" and that since the SADC Summit event they allegedly intended to disrupt was over, there was no reason to keep them in prison.His remarks elicited fierce backlash from various political analysts and opposition figures, who regarded them as a disturbing reflection of Zanu-PF's history of violence and disregard for human rights.In an interview with CITE, political commentator Mxolisi Ncube criticised Mutsvangwa for conflating the roles of the ruling party and the government, accusing him of undermining the independence of law enforcement agencies."Mutsvangwa must understand there is a difference between the ruling party and the government, yet we still see him conflating the two in his statement. He has no right to speak on behalf of either the government or the security forces," Ncube stated."What he's confirming is that our law enforcement agents are not independent but operate as a tool in the hands of the ruling party, and that is quite unfortunate."Ncube noted that Zanu-PF will always make political decisions that are inimical to the development of the country, decisions "aimed at crushing political opponents as they have been doing since 1980, beginning with Gukurahundi."He added that Zanu-PF should understand that even if they are the party in government, "they are not the government.""It is also unfortunate that because of this conflation, our security forces have found themselves having to act against the very constitution they must protect, in aid of a political party that is failing to govern and would rather silence dissent."Political activist Future Msebele said it was "absurd" that Mutsvangwa made fun of people who had been arrested not for protesting but for being seen by security forces as having the potential to protest."It does not get worse than this. Mutsvangwa is showing us that Zanu is a schadenfreude organisation. How can one find pleasure in arresting innocent people?" he questioned."Does this mean that activists will be arrested every time our country hosts major summits?"It is common knowledge that no government can remain in power by arresting dissenting voices. Some of us who come from Matabeleland are reminded of the Matabeleland genocide."The Mutsvangwas have become worse than the white colonial regime. Is this what they meant when they talked of ‘kutonga kwaro?'"Another political analyst, Patrick Ndlovu, added that Zanu-PF's violent tendencies are deeply rooted in its history, dating back to its days in Mozambique during the liberation struggle.He noted that Mutsvangwa's reaction was consistent with the party's legacy of using violence and intimidation to silence opposition voices."Various biographies written by Zanu people speak of incarceration in pits and torture as a way of indoctrination. It is not surprising that Mutsvangwa, an enforcer and enabler of the system, would find it funny that the police actually tortured and arrested people exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest," Ndlovu remarked.ZAPU Secretary-General Mthulisi Hanana echoed Ndlovu's sentiments, describing Mutsvangwa's remarks as indicative of a "bloodthirsty" leadership that prioritises political repression over addressing the genuine concerns of Zimbabweans."It's clear Zimbabwe is led by bloodthirsty leaders who have their priorities wrong," Hanana said."Mutsvangwa's utterances show that Zanu-PF is now brazenly arrogant. They do not have any decorum or decency in running the country. This is why they brag about arbitrary arrests and a flawed justice system that denies people bail simply because they are serving the interests of Zanu-PF."The ZAPU SG added that "Mutsvangwa's utterances were synonymous with people who have always survived by killing.""Zanu supposedly fought Smith only to replace him with a system that is more brutal, insensitive, bloodthirsty, and lacking any sense or iota of development," Hanana said."We need Zimbabweans to show them that what they fear is not something to be done by a few individuals. A lot of Zimbabweans are disgruntled by this government and sooner or later, without being led by anyone, Zimbabweans will do to Mutsvangwa and his friends what ZAPU and ZPRA did to Ian Smith."General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Communist Party Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena went further, labelling Mutsvangwa's comments as "criminal" and calling for his arrest."It cannot be correct that you violate the rights of individuals, the right to protest, on the basis that you believe they are going to disrupt an event," Mabhena argued."What Mutsvangwa is saying is criminal, and he must be charged for that."Mabhena highlighted that the protests were not only about Zimbabwe's internal issues but also about broader concerns within the SADC region."We have civil society leaders from Eswatini and other countries who wanted to demonstrate as led by the Zimbabwean activists to raise issues that are happening in other countries, and this is what happens in other SADC countries where civil society will organise protests," he said.