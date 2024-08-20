Latest News Editor's Choice


9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
A tragic incident occurred in Thandanani Village, Ward 1 under Chief Ndube in Filabusi, where a 9-year-old boy took his own life on Saturday last week.

The young boy reportedly hanged himself using an electric cable tied to a pole.

At the time of the incident, the child was unsupervised by parents or guardians. It is reported that the boy and his younger sibling were left alone while their parents went to fetch water.

Upon learning of the situation from the deceased's younger brother, the parents attempted to disconnect the cable, but unfortunately, the boy had already passed away.

Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the incident when contacted for comment, stating, "We have such a case and investigations are ongoing."


