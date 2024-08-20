Tout kills colleague over route dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura-based tout is in soup after he allegedly stoned his colleague to death over a route dispute.Philip Kudzai Tekesa (21) was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts today facing a murder charge.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on August 16 the now deceased Darlington Gwara was touting for passengers at Gains wholesale in Bindura when Tekesa approached Gwara and instructed him to stop.Gwara continued touting and that angered Tekesa who picked a brick and stoned the deceased on the head.He sustained a deep cut and bled profusely before being rushed to Bindura hospital where he later died.