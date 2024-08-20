Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), along with 15 other teachers, was acquitted by a Harare magistrate on charges related to an alleged unlawful gathering.

The group had been arrested in January 2024, accused of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry. The case attracted significant attention, given Masaraure's prominent role in advocating for teachers' rights in Zimbabwe.

The 16 teachers, represented by lawyers Takunda Nyambira and Alec Muchadehama, appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo. The defense team argued that the charges were baseless and that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Muchadehama, a seasoned human rights lawyer, filed an application for discharge at the close of the State's case, asserting that there was no credible evidence to justify the continuation of the trial.

According to the prosecution, on January 12, 2024, police officers from the Police Reaction Group (PRG) were patrolling Harare’s central business district when they received information about an unlawful gathering at the National Social Security Authority complex, which houses the offices of the Public Service Commission.

The officers claimed that the accused teachers were part of this group, allegedly armed with stones and other weapons, and were singing while holding placards. The State argued that the teachers' actions were intended to incite violence and disrupt public order.

However, the defense successfully challenged these claims, emphasizing that the State had failed to prove any intent to promote violence or cause disturbances.

The magistrate ruled in favor of the defense, leading to the acquittal of Masaraure and the 15 teachers. The ruling was seen as a significant victory for ARTUZ and other civil society groups advocating for teachers' rights and freedom of assembly in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

1 hr ago | 163 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

6 hrs ago | 725 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

8 hrs ago | 812 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

8 hrs ago | 698 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

8 hrs ago | 861 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Commission exposes Harare land scam

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

16 hrs ago | 533 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

20 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

20 hrs ago | 757 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

22 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

23 hrs ago | 10357 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

23 hrs ago | 1163 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

23 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

23 hrs ago | 804 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

23 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

20 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3556 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

20 Aug 2024 at 15:12hrs | 474 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

20 Aug 2024 at 15:06hrs | 993 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

20 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 320 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

20 Aug 2024 at 14:35hrs | 296 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

20 Aug 2024 at 12:59hrs | 805 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

20 Aug 2024 at 11:09hrs | 472 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

20 Aug 2024 at 10:59hrs | 743 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

20 Aug 2024 at 10:59hrs | 372 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

20 Aug 2024 at 10:55hrs | 870 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

20 Aug 2024 at 10:47hrs | 417 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

20 Aug 2024 at 10:46hrs | 1627 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

20 Aug 2024 at 10:46hrs | 120 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

20 Aug 2024 at 10:45hrs | 618 Views