Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

News / National

by Staff reporter

Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), along with 15 other teachers, was acquitted by a Harare magistrate on charges related to an alleged unlawful gathering.The group had been arrested in January 2024, accused of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry. The case attracted significant attention, given Masaraure's prominent role in advocating for teachers' rights in Zimbabwe.The 16 teachers, represented by lawyers Takunda Nyambira and Alec Muchadehama, appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo. The defense team argued that the charges were baseless and that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the allegations.Muchadehama, a seasoned human rights lawyer, filed an application for discharge at the close of the State's case, asserting that there was no credible evidence to justify the continuation of the trial.According to the prosecution, on January 12, 2024, police officers from the Police Reaction Group (PRG) were patrolling Harare’s central business district when they received information about an unlawful gathering at the National Social Security Authority complex, which houses the offices of the Public Service Commission.The officers claimed that the accused teachers were part of this group, allegedly armed with stones and other weapons, and were singing while holding placards. The State argued that the teachers' actions were intended to incite violence and disrupt public order.However, the defense successfully challenged these claims, emphasizing that the State had failed to prove any intent to promote violence or cause disturbances.The magistrate ruled in favor of the defense, leading to the acquittal of Masaraure and the 15 teachers. The ruling was seen as a significant victory for ARTUZ and other civil society groups advocating for teachers' rights and freedom of assembly in Zimbabwe.