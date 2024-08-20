Ex-MP bail ruling date set

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Budiriro legislator Costa Machingauta appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing charges of inciting violence and disorderly conduct.His bail ruling is set for Friday, August 23.Machingauta, who was remanded in custody by magistrate Ethel Chichera, is accused of conspiring with Amos Chibaya between August 1 and 15 to incite violence through posts on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) WhatsApp groups.The prosecution, led by Polite Chikiwa, alleges that Machingauta encouraged CCC members to barricade roads, burn shops, and tyres during the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit.One of his posts reportedly urged members to dig holes in roads if prevented from setting up barricades.The State claims that these incitements led to activists barricading and burning tyres at Mukonono Bridge in Marimba, Harare, on August 16.In addition to these charges, Machingauta is also accused of assaulting detectives from the CID Law and Order department on August 15.The court heard that he became violent and used offensive language against the law enforcement officers during the incident. The outcome of his bail hearing will determine whether he remains in custody or is released pending trial.