21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona officially opened a newly upgraded 21-kilometer stretch of the Hwedza-Mushandiramwe road today.The upgrade was carried out by Masimba Holdings, a local private company contracted by the Government.Accompanied by officials from his ministry and representatives from Mashonaland East province, Minister Mhona emphasized the Government's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure across the country."The Second Republic is committed to ensuring that no place and no one is left behind in our development efforts. I am pleased that today we are opening this road to motorists," he said."This road has been upgraded to modern standards and is built to last. These improvements are part of the Second Republic's initiatives under President Mnangagwa's leadership. As a ministry, we will continue working to ensure that all roads are usable for the benefit of everyone."