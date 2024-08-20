Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Several indigenous churches in Chitungwiza on Tuesday clashed with space barons who have illegally parcelled out land that is earmarked for church stands and buffer zones respectively.Speaking after the demolition of some illegal structures at one of their assemblies of worship, Kuera Apostolic Church leader, Arch-Bishop Honest Mupepe has described the activities as demonic, corrupt and an expression of greediness."This is unGodly, demonic and pathetic level of greediness. The level of corruption by these space barons have led some cities into an eyesore stature," Mupepe said."The space barons have embarked on illegal land allocations and advise their victims to erect or construct temporary structures during night. We only realise that they illegally construct a cottage at one of our assemblies," Mupepe said."They are disregarding local by-laws and bypass formal procedures. It is a disgrace that several people have fallen victims to these criminals who are working with some councillors to swindle citizens," Mupepe claimed.Efforts to get a comment from the alleged culprits were futile since their mobile phones were unreachable.Meanwhile, Chitungwiza municipality has warned all those involved in illegal parceling of land to desist from creating municipal disorder and promised their allegiance to weed out corrupt activities from some reported local councillors."We strongly condemn illegal land allocations. Very soon the arm of the law will catch up with those involved in those corrupt deals," Mr Tafadzwa Kachiko, spokesperson for Chitungwiza Municipality said."Home seekers should be careful and fall trap to the land barons. There are no land allocations being done by council at the moment," Kachiko said.