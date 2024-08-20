Zaire hires new coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chegutu Pirates Football Club has hired veteran coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).The club's chairman, Addmore Pikisayi Chivero, stated that the decision to bring in Jongwe, who has previously coached Caps United and Yadah FC, was made to address the team's technical challenges and improve their chances of survival in the league.Chivero acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing coach, Day Gutu, and emphasized that the change was a strategic move to strengthen the team. He expressed respect for Gutu's efforts and suggested that the club might continue working with him in some capacity in the future.At his unveiling, Jongwe committed to doing his best to guide the Pirates out of the relegation zone, expressing confidence in the team's potential to remain in the PSL. He stated that he wouldn't have taken the role if he didn't believe in the team's ability to fight and succeed.Currently, Chegutu Pirates are second from the bottom in the PSL standings, with 19 points from 23 matches.Jongwe's first challenge as coach will be a crucial match against his former team, Yadah FC, at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.