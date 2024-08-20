Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zaire hires new coach

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Chegutu Pirates Football Club has hired veteran coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The club's chairman, Addmore Pikisayi Chivero, stated that the decision to bring in Jongwe, who has previously coached Caps United and Yadah FC, was made to address the team's technical challenges and improve their chances of survival in the league.

Chivero acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing coach, Day Gutu, and emphasized that the change was a strategic move to strengthen the team. He expressed respect for Gutu's efforts and suggested that the club might continue working with him in some capacity in the future.

At his unveiling, Jongwe committed to doing his best to guide the Pirates out of the relegation zone, expressing confidence in the team's potential to remain in the PSL. He stated that he wouldn't have taken the role if he didn't believe in the team's ability to fight and succeed.

Currently, Chegutu Pirates are second from the bottom in the PSL standings, with 19 points from 23 matches.

Jongwe's first challenge as coach will be a crucial match against his former team, Yadah FC, at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zaire, #Coach, #Jongwe

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

58 mins ago | 47 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

58 mins ago | 28 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

1 hr ago | 45 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

5 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

8 hrs ago | 812 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

10 hrs ago | 876 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

10 hrs ago | 756 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

10 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

10 hrs ago | 738 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

11 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Commission exposes Harare land scam

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

12 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

18 hrs ago | 546 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

22 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

22 hrs ago | 785 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

22 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

24 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

20 Aug 2024 at 16:56hrs | 427 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

20 Aug 2024 at 16:50hrs | 10805 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

20 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1177 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

20 Aug 2024 at 16:18hrs | 4451 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

20 Aug 2024 at 16:16hrs | 825 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

20 Aug 2024 at 16:15hrs | 251 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

20 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3693 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

20 Aug 2024 at 15:12hrs | 479 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

20 Aug 2024 at 15:06hrs | 1036 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

20 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 326 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

20 Aug 2024 at 14:35hrs | 299 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

20 Aug 2024 at 12:59hrs | 849 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

20 Aug 2024 at 11:09hrs | 472 Views