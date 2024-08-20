Woman bashes younger hubby over money

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bindura-based man had to run for his dear life after being bashed by his two-year-old wife.Grito Musona (43) was served by the police where he filed his report and got his alleged violent wife arrested.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Beauty Mugambiwa (45) appeared before a Bindura magistrate facing a domestic violence charge.She pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded to tomorrow for sentencingThe state led by Victoria Choga alleged on August 13 the husband got in their kitchen intending to collect his jacket and was stopped by his violent wife who accused him of not bringing money home.The wife picked a wooded log and assaulted her husband several times all over the body while closing the door.Fortunately, the hubby managed to sneak away and ran to the police station where he filed a police report leading to the arrest of the wife.