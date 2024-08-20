Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
6 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA), Harare City Mayor and several council chairpersons have unanimously embraced ongoing basic orientation training for Mayors and chairpersons of local authorities describing it as the best initiative towards inclusive development trajectory.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing workshop, Dr Aaron Shamu who is the ZILGA president has announced that the training will be used as the main template towards development uniformity, compliance and acute transformation.

"We are proud of this programme which has been enrolled by the Ministry of Local Government and this has helped in inculcating the sense of responsibility to participate towards the national development trajectory as espoused by National Development Strategy 1 [NDS1]," Shamu said.

"Despite diversity in political backgrounds that some participants are coming from, it is important to note that the platform has complemented in building a true Zimbabwe shaped by uniform and related ideologies. We need to move forward whilst being guided by the same principles and realise vision 2030," Shamu said

The Hurungwe Rural District Council chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, also echoed the same sentiments by ZILGA president, claiming that local authorities will now be technically embraced into development conformity using uniform ideological mechanisms.

"This programme has given an opportunity for inclusivity amongst authorities and the grassroots. It helps local leaders and authorities to embrace development using existing contexts," Mliswa-Chikoka said.

"This has helped in bridging gap between urban and rural authorities thereby inculcating the sense of ownership, belonging and trust between the leaders and their subjects. It teaches patriotism as a priority towards realisation of sustainable development," Mliswa-Chikoka added.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume has rubbished the rumours that the training is an indoctrination by Zanu-PF to silence public scrutiny from opposition.

"This is a best strategy towards complementing development regardless of our diversity in political backgrounds. When it comes to development, it is the priority of every city to fulfill its mandate and obliged to provide basic and best services for its populace," Mafume said.

"We are attending this in the wake of our parent Ministry of Local Government and as part of the governance system, it is important to bring our input towards development," Mafume said.

Source - Byo24News

